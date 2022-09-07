Concordia University Ann Arbor fall visit days officially announced

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are lots of different options for potential students to get to know Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus. All that’s left to do is choose the best option for you.

Visit Days are an excellent opportunity for you to get an all-inclusive view of life at Concordia. Tour the campus grounds, take an in-depth look at our facilities, receive a general overview of academics, engage with current students, and more.

Click below on the date of your choice to register for a Visit Day.

*All times are listed in Eastern Time

Twilight Tours

Evening campus tours will be made available for prospective students who want to see what campus life is like after hours. This is a great visit option for families who are not able to take time during the day to visit campus. Twilight tours include a campus tour, dinner in the cafeteria, and an information session with your admission counselor.

Department-specific experiences

Music Visit Days

Health Professions Visit Day | November 17

Individual Campus Visit Experience

Register for a main campus visit experience or a north building visit experience for a day during the week, Monday-Friday. Visit experiences will be based off of one’s individual interests. If you need a different option, or you have a special request for your visit, feel free to reach out to visit coordinator, Corinne Kuclo.

Virtual visit or virtual meeting request

Can’t make it to campus? We are bringing campus to you! Register for a virtual visit of Concordia University. Please let us know your preferences and our team will take it from there.

Questions about visiting Concordia University Ann Arbor? For any questions you may have either before or after a Visit Day, do not hesitate to reach out to our Director of Enrollment, Kyle Thoms.

Alternatively, you can call (734) 995-7505 or email visitcuaa@cuaa.edu.

