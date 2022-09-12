Lineup of shows at Concordia University Ann Arbor this fall provides many options

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Through the generous support of Karl and Shirley Kreft, the Kreft Arts Program at Concordia University strives to inspire the artistic, intellectual, and creative experiences of CUAA students and surrounding community members.

This fall, the program welcomes artists of various disciplines and backgrounds to campus to enlighten others and share their unique insights.

The fall 2022 schedule, listed below, is open to the public. Outside the theatre department’s spring musical, all the events are free. Guests are invited to simply show up. Click here to view a campus map.

Born to Dye: Chris Niemiec

Now through Sunday, Oct. 30 | Kreft Art Gallery

Culture Corner: Dr. Farah Kamw

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. | Manor Living Room

Join us as Dr. Farah Kamw discusses growing up in Iraq and immigrating to the USA.

Musical Theatre Dance-Audition Workshop

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. | Black Box Theatre

Meet renowned local choreographer Tricia Wise for a workshop on what directors are looking for at auditions. Preregistration required

The Music of Star Wars

Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. | Detroit, Michigan

Experience John Williams’ music from Star Wars played by the Detroit Symphony Orchestral Relive your favorite musical moments from the original trilogy as well as the prequels and sequels. Transportation provided. Free for CUAA Students. Preregistration required.

Pierre Bensusan: Guitar Concert

Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

World Music fingerstyle guitar master Pierre Bensusan supporting “Azwan” about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis.

Annual Music Department Outdoor Concert

Tuesday, October 18 at 6 p.m. | Manor Porch

Enjoy the outdoors and music performed by CUAA students in the third annual outdoor music concert.

CUAA Theatre Production of ‘Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express’

Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 30 | Black Box Theatre

Join Concordia Theatre Department for a suspenseful and thrilling night of entertainment with their production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

Tickets

$15 General Admission

$10 Students (<18) and Senior (65+)

Free for CUAA Students/Faculty/Staff

Times

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale October 1, 2022.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Veterans Art

Nov. 4-25 | Kreft Art Gallery

Concordia University Ann Arbor is celebrating our nation’s service members and veterans with a fantastic three-week exhibition of art created by veterans. The exhibit opens at 6 p.m., November 4th, 2022, in our Kreft Arts Gallery and runs until November 25th.

Trip to CUW Theatre: Pride and Prejudice

Nov. 11-12 | Concordia University Wisconsin

Travel with us to CUW for an overnight visit to see Pride and Prejudice and get to know CUW’s theatre community. Transportation and Housing Provided. Preregistration required.

Concordia Vespers

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Placing side-by side the proclamation of the Word and important works within a historical liturgical context, this time-honored tradition invites God’s people to respond through singing and prayers, inspired through music and the teaching of God’s Word. Free and open to everyone.

Elisa Schultz

November 29 through January 20 | Kreft Art Gallery

Elisa Schulz is a local photographer who enjoys delivering gifts through a fun shooting experience. Come join us this fall as she fills the Kreft Art Gallery with some of her finest pieces.

Boars Head Festival

Dec. 2-4 | Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Join us during your holiday season for our annual production of the Boar’s Head Festival . We look forward to sharing the miracle of Christ’s birth and the telling of the Christmas story in this Concordia classic!

Times

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.

Band and Orchestra Concert

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. | Black Box Theatre

Concordia University Ann Arbor is located at 4090 Geddes Rd. For more information, visit www.cuaa.edu.