Ann Arbor SPARK presents FastTrack Awards to 22 organizations with impressive growth records

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK celebrated 22 of the Ann Arbor area’s fastest-growing “gazelle” organizations with its 24th annual FastTrack Awards. The awards concluded the first day of a2Tech360, a week-long series of events promoting the Ann Arbor area and its ecosystem of innovation.

Ranging from small companies to large enterprises, “gazelles” are defined as high-growth companies with an average 20 percent increased revenue for three years, beginning with a revenue base of at least $100,000. Of this year’s 22 award recipients — the second-largest group in the award’s history — 16 were multi-year winners.

“Since gazelles are categorized by their growth and not their size, these awards are a chance to highlight the remarkable innovation and consistent growth of both the small companies and the larger enterprises in the region,” said SPARK president and CEO Paul Krutko. “We are thrilled to celebrate their success and share their stories as part of a2Tech360.”

This year’s longest-running honoree was DocNetwork, a leading electronic health record system for camps, child care and schools, which won its seventh consecutive FastTrack Award.

FastTrack Award winners were recognized on Friday, October 7, during a celebration at the University of Michigan Golf Club. Rehmann is the 2022 Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Awards accounting partner and verified all the award applications.

ONE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

ALL ARBOR CUSTOM FENCE

All Arbor Custom Fence is a full-service design and build company with a wide range of experience that has been in business for over 30 years.

AMY CELL TALENT

Amy Cell Talent is Michigan’s premier human resources and Recruiting team solving talent challenges since 2015 with customized HR, recruiting, and career coaching services.

GENOMENON, INC.

Genomenon organizes the world’s genomic knowledge and puts it at the fingertips of clinicians and precision medicine companies helping diagnose, treat, and develop targeted therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases and cancer.

OUR SCI LLC

Our Sci strives to support the development of research capacity in communities through open-source software, hardware, and training.

TREETOWN TECH LLC

Treetown Tech offers a practical approach to engineering consultation and product development solutions. They partner with clients to take innovative ideas from a napkin sketch through production—all under one roof. The team specializes in software, electrical and mechanical engineering.

VIRTUAL TECHNOLOGY SIMPLIFIED (VTS)

VTS is a technology company enabling virtual access to properties by providing game-changing technology and tech-enabled services.

TWO-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

ADADAPTED

AdAdapted is the leading mobile ad tech company built for CPG and grocery. AdAdapted grows sales for clients, by getting brands on shopping lists and digital carts.

SHACK SHINE ANN ARBOR

Shack Shine offers friendly, uniformed technicians who arrive in shiny, organized vans to complete cleaning projects at residential and business properties. Equipment like water-fed poles, filtration systems and gutter vacuums ensure that Shack Shine completes work safely and quickly.

SKYSPECS

SkySpecs helps renewable energy owners maximize their output through automated asset management solutions. Their solutions include analytics, wind turbine blade expertise, engineering projects, collaborative software to manage and analyze data from multiple sources, digitization of data, planning, and consultation on high-cost repair campaigns.

SYNECDOCHE

Synecdoche is an interdisciplinary creative studio of architects, designers and makers driven by a rebellious spirit and relentless curiosity, challenging expectations and believing everyone deserves great design.

UPLAND

UPLAND is a foresight, strategy, and innovation consultancy that helps clients achieve transformational growth and create positive impact.

THREE-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

H3D, INC.

H3D offers the world’s highest-performance gamma-ray imaging spectrometers. Its technology is based on over two decades of groundbreaking research in the highly ranked Nuclear Engineering department at the University of Michigan. The company was formed in 2011 to commercialize this technology, which has been deployed at more than 70% of the U.S. nuclear power plants and around the world for defense, security, nuclear power, and medical applications.

METRIC MARKETING

Metric Marketing specializes in helping growing businesses reach their target audiences and drive revenue through multi-faceted marketing strategies. Metric has built hundreds of state-of-the-art, fully optimized websites; developed top-notch marketing strategies; and managed robust social media platforms for a range of diverse clients.

MICHIGAN INNOVATION HEADQUARTERS (MI-HQ)

MI-HQ is a high-energy, cooperative entrepreneurial community with more than 160,000 square feet on Ann Arbor’s westside. MI-HQ helps local companies grow by providing functional, affordable space in a collaborative environment that fosters acceleration. The companies that call MI-HQ home include life sciences, medical devices, robotics, business development, and more.

NEW EAGLE

New Eagle specializes in mechatronic control systems — the electronic brains that drive mechanical systems. While some companies ask New Eagle to design and build systems and custom applications from start to finish, others rely on them for expert support and advice. They put customers in total control of their IP, supply chain, and project — all the way from development to production.

RYDBERG TECHNOLOGIES

Rydberg Technologies is a research and development company and manufacturer of quantum technologies for next-generation sensing, measurement, and imaging solutions. Rydberg Technologies specialize in atomic vapor cells, optical frequency trackers, and atomic RF measurement services among other cutting-edge technologies.

WORKIT HEALTH

Workit Health offers comprehensive, high-quality virtual care for substance use disorder and co-occurring conditions as a comparable alternative to brick-and-mortar outpatient services. Their team is on a mission to change the way addiction is treated in America.

FOUR-YEAR AWARD WINNERS

ANN ARBOR T-SHIRT COMPANY

Ann Arbor T-Shirt Company is a custom screen print and embroidery shop specializing in B2B and nonprofits, offering drop-shipping and private label e-commerce.

GOLDEN LIMOUSINE INTERNATIONAL

Golden Limousine International caters to corporate and leisure needs for transportation and event management. Golden Limousine excels at providing world-class luxury and executive-level transportation while our attention to detail and proficiency with customizations assist you in producing memorable events.

THE REALLY USEFUL INFORMATION COMPANY (TRUIC)

TRUiC provides free, actionable tools to aspiring entrepreneurs. Started in 2009, they have grown to $8M in revenue with over 40 employees. They have created easy-to-understand guides to make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone who has the right determination.

SIX-YEAR AWARD WINNER

BEAL PROPERTIES LLC

Beal Properties provides property management services in cities within a 1-hour drive of Toledo, Ohio and Ypsilanti, Michigan. Beal Properties manages more than 2,000 apartments, single-family homes, and commercial office suites.

SEVEN-YEAR AWARD WINNER

DOCNETWORK

DocNetwork is the leading electronic health record system for camps, child care and schools. A collaborative effort between doctors, nurses, camp and school directors, and business owners, DocNetwork helps organizations manage health forms, allergies, medications, and illness and injury tracking.