Venue by 4M opening new Market & Cafe in Ann Arbor

Local and imported items will be for sale at Venue by 4M's Market & Cafe.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M is launching a new Market & Cafe inside its Venue facility at 1919 S. Industrial, just two blocks from the Big House.

The Market & Cafe opens to the public on Monday, Dec. 19, and will provide high quality coffee, breakfast sandwiches, grab-n-go meals and both local and imported goods that are convenient, appealing, and easy to grab for the busy family, commuter and student.

Its offerings include:

Chef prepared grab and go meals featuring rotisserie chicken, pizza and beer combo, and family size take-and-bake items

Full coffee program with house made syrups

Breakfast sandwiches, fresh bread and pastries from Bird Dog bakery

An affordable and interesting selection of biodynamic/natural wines selected by Venue Sommelier

A diverse beer selection of local and regional craft beers

A curated selection of local and imported grocery items to support our customers busy lifestyle (think high quality convenience)

Fresh florals from Little Workshop Floral (a Venue exclusive!)

Family friendly environment with cozy kid-size bean bag chairs and kids tables

Monthly family friendly community events such as floral workshops, cupcake decorating, mommy and me meetup, etc.

“We want customers to come in for a coffee but leave with dinner to take home along with a bottle of wine, snacks, and all the ingredients to make a delicious breakfast the next morning,” said Venue Market & Cafe Manager, Sarah Stanton.

The grocery items will include dry goods, dairy, breads and spreads, spices, condiments, baking and cooking essentials, desserts, a small selection of local meats, an array of snacks and everything you need to make the perfect charcuterie and cheese board.

The market will also offer a few grocery items that are made in-house, such as Venue Chef Thad Gillies’ salsa and hot sauce, dressings, stock, granola and more.

If you need another reason to check it out, on Friday, Dec. 23, the market is launching the return of the Lucky’s Market $10 pizza and beer deal.

“Venue lives inside the old Lucky’s Market, which was a beloved staple in the community,” said Stanton. “We want to pay homage to Lucky’s by bringing back their awesome $10 pizza and beer deal.”

The first 50 customers will receive a Venue Market & Cafe high-quality canvas tote bag. So mark your calendars!