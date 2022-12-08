Venue in Ann Arbor will start serving new chef-crafted brunch this weekend

Avocado Toast at Venue by 4M in Ann Arbor.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Looking for your new favorite brunch spot?

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 10, Venue by 4M in Ann Arbor is launching a brunch menu with something for everyone. If you haven’t tried this awesome new spot yet, brunch is the perfect opportunity.

Venue has lots of easy and free parking in around its restaurant. All of the brunch inconveniences that we’ve accepted as normal (hour-long wait times, teeny-tiny cramped spaces, etc.), will not be part of your Venue experience.

“We want our customers to enjoy a refreshing and relaxing weekend brunch with delicious food and high-quality drinks,” said Margaret Poscher, CEO.

Chef Thad Gillies has developed his own menu with over 15 entrees and many sides.

Chilaquiles will be served at brunch at Venue by 4M in Ann Arbor. (Venue by 4M)

The full menu will feature:

Croque Madame

Chilaquiles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Cauliflower & Waffles

Venue Big Breakfast Special

Bagel Egg Sandwich

Avocado Toast

Quiche

Shrimp & Grits

Pancakes

Porchetta Hash

Eggs in Purgatory

Focaccia French Toast and more (vegan and vegetarian options available)

Chicken & Waffles at Venue by 4M. (Venue by 4M)

The first brunch service coincides with Venue’s first art show, featuring A2 Artoberfest winner, Daniel Hogan.

Come meet the artist and check out his whimsical art and comics on the big screens and displays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Ann Arbor has such a vibrant art community and we want to establish ourselves as the spot for art, dining and drinks,” Poscher said.

The A2 Artoberfest is sponsored by local arts organization, The Guild, who also hosts the famous annual Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.

Brunch begins Saturday at 9 a.m. for Venue Brunch. The brunch menu will be available Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.