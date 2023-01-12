Concordia University Ann Arbor to host all-campus Career Summit in February

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – On Monday, Feb. 27, Concordia University Ann Arbor will host its first all-campus Career Summit and invites employers to connect directly with Concordia students.

“CUAA’s Career Summit is a great opportunity for employers to connect with CUAA students and presents a unique opportunity for several reasons,” said Alisha Greaves, director of career engagement. “First, the event is required for all students to attend, so employers are guaranteed to connect with students of all majors from freshmen to seniors. Second, we provide a transformational experience unlike the traditional ‘career fair,’ which is a transactional experience.

“CUAA is known for our uncommon brand and our Summit experience is no different. Employers have the opportunity to sit down with students and actually have a conversation, hear their elevator pitch and get to know them. This event will allow both students and employers to see who would be a good fit for their organization or career goals through small group interactions. We’re excited for the event and the opportunities it presents our community.”

Employer Registration

Registration for this event is a nominal fee of $50, and includes admission for up to two recruiters, one round table, chairs, and light snacks and refreshments. Registration will close on Feb. 13. Registration will take place via Handshake and is confirmed upon final payment. Click below to register, spots will fill up fast!

REGISTER HERE

Additionally, sponsorship opportunities will be available. Please see the attachment here.

We invite you to join us on Handshake if you haven’t already. Handshake allows employers to post opportunities (internships, part, and full-time positions), and review job seekers’ profiles and resumes at no cost.

After employers have registered and logged into Handshake, they can:

Post-internship, part-time and full-time opportunities

Search for qualified candidates and view resumes

Receive announcements for upcoming Career Services programs and events

If you’re already a Handshake user, please add “Concordia University Wisconsin & Ann Arbor” as one of your schools. Not on Handshake? Sign up for a free Handshake account here.

Event Timeline

8-8:45 a.m. – Employer Check-In @ Zimmerman Library

8:30-9:10 a.m. – Student Check-In @ Career Engagement Studio

9:15-9:25 a.m. – Welcome @ Chapel of the Holy Trinity

9:30-10:25 a.m. – Summit @ Various Locations on Campus

10:30-10:55 a.m. – Chapel (Students) @ Chapel of the Holy Trinity

Hospitality Break (Employers) @ Zimmerman Library

11-11:55 a.m. – Summit Cont’d @ Various Locations on Campus

Want in?

Are you an employer interested in registering your business for the summit or a student looking to attend? Click the link below for more event information.

CAREER SUMMIT EVENT INFORMATION

About our students

It’s not a secret that our students are unique. Here are two of the students that employers can look forward to meeting at this year’s Career Summit in addition to the rest of our student body.

Alana Mortimer (’25) Business Management, Human Resources minor. Women’s Lacrosse. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

What are you most looking forward to about the Career Summit?

“I am excited to build relationships and connect with employers and have the opportunity to learn from successful people. I am also looking forward to exploring all the amazing opportunities that are available to me.”

How do you think being a student worker for CEIR prepared you for the career summit?

“The Career Engagement Studio has provided me with the opportunity to learn how to professionally interact with people. I have also been able to develop professionally which has allowed me to evaluate my strengths and weaknesses and know what I have to offer. This has given me the confidence and ability to connect and network.”

What makes a CUAA student unique/ why should employers be interested in CUAA students?

“The education and experiences I have had here have been very different from my friends who attend more prominent, non-religious schools. The faith component at CUAA makes our students unique because we spend a significant amount of time studying and exploring our faith and learning about God, which contributes to our wealth of knowledge and unique experiences that will be of service in the future. Additionally, at small schools like Concordia, building relationships and connections with your professors, faculty, and peers are very important. This has taught me how to put myself out there and be responsible for building my connections. As I mentioned, Concordia is a unique school that provides a unique experience and an abundance of opportunities for our students, which will serve them in their professional careers.”

What are you looking to get out of the Career Summit?

“I am hoping to explore the opportunities in the Michigan area and start thinking about my internship and finding some companies that align with me. I am also hoping to meet and connect with employers which will help me when I start looking and applying for my internship.”

Chris Bostrom (’23) Human Resource and Strategic Leadership. Football. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

What are you most looking forward to about the Career Summit?

“I am most looking forward to the connections that I can make at the Summit. Networking is key to making meaningful relationships that could be important to my professional journey and I love meeting new people.”

How do you think being a student-athlete has helped prepare you for the Summit?

“Being a part of the football team, I was able to obtain and grow in many different skills. The biggest asset that I gained from playing football was the leadership skills that I developed. This prepares me for the summit as I will be able to provide different situational answers to employers with examples of what worked for me and what didn’t in my professional development.”

What makes a CUAA student unique/ why should employers be interested in CUAA students?

“CUAA students are Christ-Centered and extremely hard workers. With being a smaller university, we are asked to put in a lot of work to develop as students and future business professionals. Employers should be interested in CUAA students as we have received a wide range of education and knowledge of business and the expectations of the business world. With having that, we as students are prepared right after graduation to head into the workforce and perform at a high level.”

What are you looking to get out of the Career Summit?

“I am looking to network and make connections with as many people as possible. As a senior, I have been actively searching for my first after-college job and believe the summit will provide me with a lot of different options and future opportunities.