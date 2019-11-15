Michigan vs. Michigan State football parking: Golf course closed, other options available

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan announced golf course parking will not be available Saturday for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry.

The State Street, Main Street and driving range entrances to the golf course will be closed, the university announced. The Stadium Boulevard entrance will be open for pass holders.

Many lots around Michigan Stadium are permit only, but there are several options for day-of-game parking.

Click here to view a list of parking options around the stadium.

Lots for football parking open between 6 a.m. and 8 .m. Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at noon.