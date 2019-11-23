PULLMAN, Wash. – These are heady times at Oregon State, which is one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. Picked to finish last in the Pac-12 North, the Beavers are in second place heading into Saturday’s road matchup against Washington State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington State -10.5

Jake Luton passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns in last Saturday’s 35-34 victory over Arizona State as the Beavers made a key stop on a 2-point conversion attempt to preserve their first win over the Sun Devils since 2014. Luton owns a stellar 23-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and will need another strong outing against Washington State, which lost back-to-back games to Oregon and California before cruising to a 49-22 win over Stanford last Saturday. Quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 520 yards and five touchdowns in the win and leads the country in passing yards (4,314), passing yards per game (431.4) and passing touchdowns (39). "Right now he is probably playing quarterback better than anyone in the country,” coach Mike Leach told reporters. “He made play after play in that game that other quarterbacks can't do.”

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12)

Junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has set single-season records for sacks (14) and tackles-for-loss (22.5) to lead the Beavers defense, which is third in the Pac-12 with 29 sacks this season. Luton’s favorite target is junior Isaiah Hodgins, who caught his 20th career touchdown in last week’s victory and has a career-best 1,021 receiving yards this season. The Beavers are scoring 31.1 points per game and boast a balanced running attack led by Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson, who have combined for 11 rushing touchdowns.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-5, 2-5)

The Cougars’ explosive offense has plenty of weapons next to Gordon - including senior wide receiver Brandon Arconado, who recorded his fourth consecutive 100-yard game with nine catches for 148 yards in the win over Stanford. Running back Max Borghi is third in the Pac-12 with 12 total touchdowns and fourth with 116 all-purpose yards per game, while Easop Winston Jr. is tied for sixth in the country with 11 touchdown receptions. Linebacker Jahad Woods has 101 tackles to lead the defense, which is allowing 29.3 points per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington State holds a 53-47-3 lead in the all-time series - including 24-19-2 in Pullman.

2. The Beavers are first in the nation with only four turnovers committed this season.

3. Washington State K Blake Mazza is a perfect 18-of-18 on his field goal attempts.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 41, Washington State 38