DETROIT – The Detroit Lions enter the annual Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears at 3-7-1 after losing 4-straight games, including an ugly loss last week to the Washington Redskins. Chicago has won 2 out of their last three starting with their win over the Lions earlier this month.

Here’s three big questions heading into the game.

Are Driskel and the offense okay?

QB Jeff Driskel ended up on the injury report this week with what’s being called a sore hamstring. He’s reportedly gotten better each day, but the Lions did want to sign other QBs including former Lion Josh Johnson.

Driskel should be okay to play, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be 100% and the injury could impact his success running the ball.

That said, the Lions offense had a bad game last week. Driskel threw 3 INTs, including 2 in the last minute of the game. They weren’t asked to do much, but couldn’t score one more touchdown to take the lead.

A bright spot was RB Bo Scarbrough, who had 98 yards rushing. If the Lions can get another day like that out of Scarbrough, that should put them well on their way to scoring more on Thursday.

Can the defense play well again?

While the Lions offense struggled Sunday, the Lions defense did not. They were facing one of the worst offenses in the league, but the Lions held them to four field goals on offense as Washington’s only touchdown coming on a kick return.

A few weeks ago, the Lions defense played pretty well against the Bears, except for three possessions where Chicago got in the endzone. Mitch Trubisky has struggled all year, but was able to make some big throws against the Lions to give Chicago the win.

The Lions defense should be anxious to get out there and follow last week’s performance with another good game.

They may be shorthanded again as Trey Flowers, Da’shawn Hand, Rashaan Melvin and Tracy Walker remain on the injury report.

Where’s this all going?

This season has not gone according to plan or to fans’ wishes. Having a lead in every game this season but only 3 wins, losing Matthew Stafford to injury and now a month-long losing streak has many wondering: where’s the Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn Lions going?

This week, reports came out saying if the Lions lose and aren’t competitive against the Bears, it could spell major trouble for Patricia and Quinn.

Naturally, there’s been no indication from ownership about the future either way.

Patricia and the players have started to get questions from the media about it, with Lions LB Devon Kennard telling reporters he’s behind Patricia no matter what.

It might be a meaningless game when it comes to this Lions season, but no game is meaningless to a coach who has a 9-17-1 record.