Detroit City FC goes pro, approved by US Soccer to play in NISA

DETROIT – Detroit City FC is officially going pro.

The fan-favorite Detroit soccer club announced on Wednesday that they have been approved by U.S. Soccer to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).

“We are honored to have these four great clubs join NISA as fully approved clubs. Chattanooga FC, Detroit City FC, Michigan Stars and Oakland Roots represent everything NISA stands for and are great models for all independent clubs in this country,” stated NISA Commissioner, John Prutch.

“We appreciate the approval from U.S. Soccer. It represents an unimaginable progression that has involved too many people to count – one that started with a neighborhood soccer league rooted in community service and led to Detroit’s first professional soccer team in nearly 40 years,” said Detroit City FC CEO Sean Mann.

Executive Vice President of Expansion, Josh Prutch, spoke on the process and caliber of the clubs, "Because of the very disciplined and thorough process that NISA administers for new members, in parallel with U.S. Soccer, I am not surprised that the Federation approved these incredible clubs for professional play. These clubs exemplify the gold standard of professional soccer."

Chattanooga FC, Detroit City FC, Michigan Stars FC and Oakland Roots SC will join a NISA roster of professional clubs to begin league play in Spring 2020.

Detroit City FC 2020 season tickets are still available but are going fast at tickets.detcityfc.com. Season tickets guarantee entry to every men's regular season home match and friendly at Keyworth Stadium next year, as well as all women's regular season home matches.

The National Independent Soccer Association is a provisional professional league member of U.S. Soccer, with full membership to be voted upon at U.S. Soccer’s next AGM.