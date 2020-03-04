VIDEO: Final phase of Joe Louis Arena demolition underway

The final phase of demolition for Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena is expected to begin today.

The city considered imploding the building, but it could’ve been a risk to water and sewage facilities, as well as the Detroit River, so Joe Louis was instead dismantled.

The arena opened in 1979. It shuttered in 2017 after hosting decades of hockey games and concerts. The Red Wings, of course, now have a new home at Little Caesars Arena at Woodward Avenue and I-75.