Big Ten Conference says basketball tournament will be played as scheduled amid coronavirus outbreak

The Big Ten says the men’s basketball tournament that’s scheduled to be played in Indianapolis, starting tonight, will go on as scheduled.

As of March 11, Indiana has confirmed 10 coronavirus cases in the state, including four new cases on Wednesday.

The Big Ten Conference released this statement:

The Big Ten Conference’s main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

At this time the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will continue to be held as scheduled. Postgame media availabilities will continue to take place at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, however they will be held in larger designated areas of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in lieu of team locker rooms.

We will continue to consult with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Marion County Public Health Department and the NCAA leading up to and during the event to implement best practices and provide the most current information.

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) is playing their tournaments in Cleveland, but without the general public.

The 23rd Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 11-15, 2020, with the city of Indianapolis playing host to the event for the 11th time.

