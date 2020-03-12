46ºF

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels basketball tournaments due to coronavirus

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Mid-American Conference
DETROIT – The Mid-American Conference has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made just after noon Thursday during a press conference with conference commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher.

Conference tournaments around the country were canceled Thursday morning after most leagues barred fans from arenas starting Wednesday night.

It’s unclear if there will be an NCAA Tournament this month. If so, the MAC would likely send regular season champion Akron.

