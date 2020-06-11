Detroit Tigers select Ohio State C Dillon Dingler in second round of MLB draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers selected Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler in the second round of the MLB draft.

Dingler was taken with the first pick of the second round, No. 38 overall.

The Tigers got a value with this pick, nabbing the No. 24 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Dingler was the third-ranked catcher in the class.

Dingler’s elite prospect status is built on his defense, as he’s ranked 55 in fielding and 65 in arm strength on the 20-80 scale.

He also has above-average speed for a catcher, as well as a solid bat with power potential behind the dish.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Dingler slashed .276/.367/.442 with 12 home runs, 21 doubles and 52 walks compared to 59 strikeouts in 115 games.

As a junior in 2020, Dingler was off to a hot start, batting .340 with five home runs, four doubles and a 1.164 OPS in 58 plate appearances before the pandemic canceled the season.

Detroit has the following picks remaining in this draft:

No. 62: Competitive Balance Round B

No. 73: First pick of third round

No. 102: First pick of fourth round

No. 132.: First pick of fifth round

MLB’s draft, usually 40 rounds, was shortened to five rounds because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That was obviously a blow to the Tigers, as they would have had the top selection in each round.

No. 1 overall selection

The Tigers kicked off the 2020 MLB draft Wednesday by selecting Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson. He was announced as a third baseman when the Tigers made the pick.

Torkelson was considered the consensus No. 1 player in the draft. He slashed .337/.463/.729 with 54 home runs, 33 doubles and more walks (110) than strikeouts (104) in 129 career college games.

Torkelson was a unanimous All-American each of the last two seasons and twice played on Team USA.

Tigers rebuild

Detroit finished with the worst record in baseball last season for the second time in three years, going just 47-114. General manager Al Avila has stockpiled some exciting prospects, and they’re knocking on the door of the big league level.

Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal and Alex Faedo look like future members of the MLB rotation, while Riley Greene, Isaac Paredes and Torkelson hope to hit in the heard of the lineup.

The signings this offseason -- Jonathan Schoop, C.J. Cron, Austin Romine, Ivan Nova -- suggested Avila was ready to start actually improving the team on the field. With the prospect depth in the minors, the Tigers could turn back into a playoff contender in the next couple of years.