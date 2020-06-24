Top 47 rule, roster and schedule changes to know before the 2020 MLB season

The 2020 Major League Baseball season will be one of the most unique in the history of the sport, with a revised schedule, massive rule changes and specific roster and transaction requirements.

If you’re a hardcore baseball junkie, click here to read our breakdown of the entire 101-page MLB operations manual. If you’d just like the nuts and bolts version, the top 47 major changes are below.

Designated hitters will be used in both leagues so National League pitchers can focus on their arms with less time than usual to prepare.

Extra inning games will begin with a runner on second base in an attempt to avoid games going deep into extra innings. This rule will not extend to the playoffs.

Position players can pitch without extra restrictions. That might not sound any different from last year, but before 2020 was cut short by the coronavirus (COVID-19), a rule was set to go into place limiting when position players could take the mound.

Pitchers can have a wet rag in their pocket to use instead of licking their fingers.

Games cut short by weather before five innings can be resumed at a later date, instead of starting the entire game over.

MLB’s new three-batter rule for pitchers will be enforced.

Players have to try to stay six feet away from everyone except when that’s not possible in the flow of the game.

In spring training only, pitchers taken out of games can re-enter at any time.

In spring training only, defensive managers can end an inning before recording three outs if a pitcher has thrown at least 25 pitches.

No lineup cards will be exchanged before games. MLB will instead use a mobile app.

Non-players in the dugouts have to wear masks during the games.

Players have to get their own equipment, including rosin bags for pitchers going out to the mounds, pine tar and donuts for batters on the on-deck circle and players fetching their own gloves after their offensive inning ends and they have to take the field.

Spitting is not allowed, including tobacco and sunflower seeds. Gum is tolerated.

After an out players are strongly discouraged not to throw the ball around the horn.

No bat boys or bat girls. Either teams will assign staffers to pick up those duties, or those services won’t be available to players.

High-fives, fist bumps and hugs are not allowed. Six feet of distance must be maintained when possible.