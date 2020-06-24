Here are all the rule changes, roster limits, safety measures, more in MLB’s 101-page manual

There are hundreds of changes in place for the 2020 MLB season, including adjustments to the actual playing rules, strict protocols for who can enter each room of a team facility, unique roster limits and a new schedule format.

After reading through the entire 101-page MLB operations manual for this coronavirus (COVID-19) shortened season, here are all the important details.

Fighting and instigating fights is strictly prohibited. Players can’t be physical contact with others for any reason unless it happens in the normal flow of the game. Violations will result in severe discipline.

Anyone involved in altercations on the field can be immediately ejected and disciplined, including fines and suspensions.

Players or managers who leave their positions to argue with umpires or come within six feet of an umpire or opposing player for the purpose of an argument can be immediately ejected and disciplined, including fines and suspensions.

Players and managers should socially distance from umpires and opposing players on the field whenever possible.

The new three-batter minimum rule for pitchers will be enforced.

Games that get suspended or postponed in under five innings can pick up where they left off, instead of restarting from the beginning.

Pitchers can carry a small wet rag in their pocket to be used for moisture, instead of licking their fingers. Water is the only substance allowed on the rag. Pitchers can’t use the rag while on the rubber and have to clearly wipe their fingers dry before touching the ball or the rubber. Umpires are allowed to check rags at any point.

Position players are allowed to pitch at any point in the game -- baseball had previously proposed a new rule that position players could only pitch in extra innings or with a six-run score difference.

In terms of official scoring, the runner on second base will not count as an earned run against a pitcher if he scores. It will be scored as if the runner starting the inning on second base got there via error.

If the player who bats ahead of the hitter leading off the inning is the pitcher, then the player who bats before the pitcher will be the runner on second base.

The runner on second base will be the player who bats ahead of the hitter leading off the inning, unless teams substitute for that player by pinch running or a defensive replacement.

During the regular season only, all extra innings will begin with a runner on second base.

All teams will be allowed to use a designated hitter to prevent pitchers from batting.

Pitchers can re-enter games after being taken out.

Defensive managers can end an inning before three outs are recorded as long as it’s not in the middle of a plate appearance and a pitcher has thrown at least 25 pitches.

Each team can invite up to 60 players who are under contract to spring training.

Spring training games: A limited number of spring training exhibition games will be played against other teams.

Larger or full-team workouts: Team workouts should still be broken down into smaller groups when possible. Larger group workouts and intra-squad games are allowed in this phase.

Individual and small group workouts: Five players or fewer are assigned times and areas to work out around the complex.

Spring training reporting dates should be staggered for players and other workers, and nobody will be allowed to report before their assigned date. Here’s the order in which team personnel should report:

Since spring training will be shorter, teams should let umpires attend workouts and intra-squad games to get ready for the season.

Everyone has to complete a COVID-19 educational course before being allowed at any team facility.

Workouts should be staggered throughout the day to avoid overcrowding.

There will be strict limits on how many players and team personnel can be at the spring training facilities, based on how many can be safely accommodated with social distancing.

Before games, including after batting and infield practice, home teams have to make sure the field is safe for play.

A cooling station should be provided near the field for umpires to use.

Umpires can add a fifth person to the crew to allow a rotation to an off-field cooling station.

First pitch is scheduled between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time, unless otherwise approved by MLB.

Outdoor spring training games in Florida and Arizona will have the following rules due to heat-related concerns:

When spring training ends, the players on the active roster for Opening Day and other essential team personnel will go to the team’s regular season facility, while the rest of the individuals will remain at a separate facility.

Umpires have to stay within the umpire the room, the field and other areas necessary to travel between the two. They should never enter the clubhouses or areas for Tier 1 individuals on the teams.

Players can’t enter areas designated for the other team, such as the opposing clubhouse.

During the regular season, only players can be in the restricted areas of the ballpark.

Outside events and ballpark tours are allowed for fans as long as restricted areas are never used, besides the field on off days.

“Clubs may permit fan attendance at games with the approval of MLB and relevant local authorities.”

Nobody who is unauthorized by MLB or a team (with MLB approval) can enter a team’s facility during the season, including family members, friends, representatives, sponsors and VIPs.

Anyone who only works in areas of the facilities that are completely separate from the places where Tier 1-3 personnel go don’t need to be credentialed in one of the tiers. They can’t enter any facilities outside their separate areas on days when Tier 1 individuals will be in the facility. Access points that connect those separate areas with the parts of the facilities used by Tier 1-3 personnel have to be closed off and not used or any reason during the 2020 season.

Lists of everyone in tiers 1, 2 and 3 have to be provided by teams seven days before spring training and seven days before the regular season. MLB will review the lists for approval.

Restricted areas can only be accessed by Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel.

Can only access restricted areas when Tier 1 individuals aren’t present or strict physical distancing can be maintained.

Teams can have up to 150 Tier 3 individuals at any given time

Tier 3 : People who perform essential services but don’t have to be close to players or on-field personnel.

NOTE: Anyone who fits one of these categories but does not require close contact with Tier 1 individuals should be considered Tier 3.

Teams will be required to assign some essential media and broadcast workers, such as those who put microphones on players and operate cameras, as Tier 2 individuals -- does not count against team’s limit

Teams can have up to 38 Tier 2 individuals at any single time

A limited number of MLB and MLBPA officials designed by their organizations as Tier 2 -- does not count against team’s limit

One umpire room attendant -- does not count against team’s limit

Up to four members of a club’s visiting clubhouse staff -- does not count against team’s limit

Tier 2 : Other essential workers who need to be close to on-field personnel, including in the clubhouses, locker rooms, playing fields, dugouts, training rooms and weight rooms. These people can reasonably keep a physical distance from Tier 1 individuals or use PPE while performing their jobs.

If a team has a player who doesn’t speak English or Spanish, one translator can be designated in Tier 1.

Umpires are also Tier 1 individuals, but they don’t count against a team’s limited number.

Everyone must wear a credential that displays a picture and their numbered tier around their neck, including players and umpires.

Based on their role and job responsibilities, everyone associated with teams will be assigned a tier that determines which areas of the facilities they’re allowed to enter and when.

MLB will handle storing and shipping baseballs to teams. Clubhouse members can’t handle baseballs without washing their hands first and wearing face coverings and gloves. Spit and sweat cannot be rubbed on baseballs.

The duties usually handled by bat boys and girls will be handled by team staff members, not children. If nobody on the staff is available to do so, those services will not be available for the game.

Grounds crew members have to wear face coverings and work gloves at all times.

Players have to keep distance from ground crew members when they’re dragging the infield and fixing the mound.

Grounds crew members have to stay in a separate place on the field and can’t go into the clubhouse or dugout. They should only work on the field when players aren’t on the field, as much as possible.

After an out, players are strongly discouraged from throwing the ball around the infield.

A ball that is put in play and touched by multiple players has to be removed and exchanged for a new ball.

Baseballs used for batting practice should be cycled out at the end of each day and should not be reused for at least five days. Individuals have to use clean gloves when picking up baseballs.

Players with mouth guards have to wash or disinfect their hands before inserting and removing the mouth guards.

Spitting is prohibited at all times. Chewing gum is allowed.

Everyone has to make every effort not to touch their face with their hands, including to give signs, wipe away sweat, lick fingers or whistle.

All non-players have to wear face coverings at all times in the dugout and bullpens.

Communal equipment should be disinfected regularly throughout each game. Players and coaches should never touch another person’s equipment.

After batting, players have to get their own equipment -- gloves, caps, sunglasses -- from the dugout before taking the field. Teammates should not retrieve or toss them.

Players should keep and use their own equipment, including pitchers bringing their own rosin bags to mounds and batters carrying their own pine tar and batting donuts to and from the on-deck circle.

Players on opposing teams should not socialize or come within six feet of each other before the game, during warmups, in between innings or after the game.

First and third base coaches should stay in or behind the coach’s boxes and avoid approaching base runners, fielders or umpires.

If the catcher needs to stand to relay signs to infielders, he should step onto the grass toward the mound to avoid the batter in the box.

Retreat several steps away from base runners when the ball is out of play.

Stand six feet apart during the National Anthem.

Everyone on the field, including players, should practice physical distancing as much as possible within the limits of the game.

Lineup cards will not be exchanged before games. Instead, teams will input lineup cards into a mobile app and umpires will print cards for both teams about 15 minutes before the first pitch. Lineups should be confirmed at the plate meeting, while maintaining social distance.

Here are some diagrams provided by MLB that suggest how players should set up and rotate during drills:

The previous season’s winning percentage will govern the waiver policy for the first 20 days of the season.

The first date to resign a released player will be 20 days before Opening Day if the player was released before the transaction freeze and 20 days into the season from the date of the unrestricted waiver request if the player was released after the transaction freeze.

The retention bonus deadline and release/assignment clauses in minor league UPC’s from the freeze will now be five days prior to the new Opening Day.

10 days are required before recalling any player or two-way player who was options or outrighted, unless the player was assigned before Opening Day.

The minimum number of active days for Rule 5 selections has been reduced proportionally to the number of games in the revised 2020 season, but in no case fewer than 50 days.

All waiver periods are removed except that all outright waiver requests will expire on the seventh day after secured.

The crediting of MLB service time for days on an optional assignment should be no more than 18 total days of service time.

Sept. 14 is the last day a player can be released and still be resigned before May 15 of the following season.

Players must be on the roster by Sept. 15 to be eligible for the postseason.

All transactions that were previously frozen during the shutdown will resume at noon on the fifth day of spring training.

Players who can’t report in time due to immigration will be placed on a restricted list and remain there until reinstated.

If a non-rostered player is removed from the Club Player Pool via release or an outright waiver assignment, that player can’t be added back to the Club Player Pool for the rest of the season or playoffs.

All traded players must be assigned to the Club Player Pool.

Intra-squad games are allowed at alternate training sites, but no exhibition games against other teams’ inactive players are allowed.

Appropriate coaches and staff members will be assigned to alternate training sites. Those individuals will also need to be granted tier access.

Teams have to submit their alternate training site no later than seven days before spring training. Sites have to be close to where the team plays its home games so air travel isn’t needed but also fully separated from the facility where active players train and play.

Players in the Club Player Pool who aren’t on the active roster will live and train at the alternate training site.

Non-40-man roster players can be removed from the Club Player Pool by a trade, release, placement on the COVID-19 injured list, voluntary retirement, disqualification or ineligibility.

Voluntary retirement, disqualification or ineligibility would also be included.

If a team is at the limit and wants to add a player to its active roster or the alternate training site, it has to remove a player from the Club Player Pool through trade, waivers, return of Rule 5 selection, release, outright assignment, designated for assignment or placement on an injured or suspended list.

No team can exceed the 60 player limit in its Club Player Pool at any time during spring training or the season.

Players in the regular season Club Player Pool who aren’t invited to spring training will be sent to an alternate training site.

A list of up to 60 players from the Club Player Pool who will be invited to MLB spring training must also be provided -- this could include a subset of players who have a chance to make the Opening Day roster but wouldn’t otherwise be kept under contract.

The Club Player Pool will consist of all players on a teams’ 40-man roster that they anticipate could play and any non-40-man roster players under contract and reserve to the team who could be called up during the season.

By 4 p.m. three days before spring trining, teams have to submit a list of up to 60 players eligible for the 2020 season. That will be known as the “Club Player Pool.”

If there’s a doubleheader scheduled while rosters are at 26 players, teams can use one additional player for the doubleheader.

There will not be a limit on the number of pitchers on the active roster.

The minimum of 25 players on an active roster will be enforced throughout the season and playoffs.

The maximum roster limit will be reduced from 28 to 26 at noon on the 19th day of the season and remain at 26 for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

The maximum roster limit will be reduced from 30 to 28 at noon on the 15th day of the season.

By noon of Opening Day, every team has to submit its active roster with a maximum of 30 players and a minimum of 25 players.

At the end of each road trip, taxi squad players will return to the alternate training site, unless a taxi squad catcher is serving as a bullpen catcher for home games.

Taxi squad players are subject to the same transactional rules as players at the alternate training sites.

Catchers on the taxi squad can serve as bullpen catchers.

Taxi squad players can work out with the MLB team, but must be in uniform and in the dugout during games.

Taxi squad players won’t receive MLB service time and will be paid the minor league minimum and receive allowances while on the road.

If a team carries three taxi squad players, at least one has to be a catcher.

Three players from the Club Player Pool who aren’t on the active roster can travel on road trips with the MLB team as the taxi squad.

Facilities can only be open to players for four hours on off days.

Clubhouses have to be closed by an hour and a half after games, excluding medical reasons.

Players can’t arrive at facilities more than five hours before games, unless rehabbing injuries.

If a team has a significant number of COVID-19 related injury list placements at the alternate training site at a time and chooses to substitute those players from within its organization, MLB has the right to allow that without requiring a release.

Players on the COVID-19 IL won’t count against a team’s active list, reserve list or Club Player Pool.

The MLB Joint Committee has to approve any placements and activations from the COVID-19 injury list. There is no minimum or maximum length of placement on the list.

A player doesn’t have to test positive to be placed on the COVID-19 injury list. It can be due to a positive test, confirmed exposure or possible symptoms.

Any player who was placed on the 60-day IL before March 26 is eligible to be reinstated immediately.

Players can be placed on the 45-day IL without regard to the number of players on the 40-man roster until Aug. 31.

The 60-day injured list has been shortened to a 45-day injured list.

The injured list for both pitchers and position players will be 10 days.

All safety measures for plane travel also apply for teams using trains.

In-flight catering should be as limited as possible -- a single pre-packed bag.

Airline workers should assign fixed crews to MLB flights. Those crews should have limited other exposure and frequent testing.

Empty seats should be used to socially distance on planes. Middle seats should be blocked as a minimum requirement. Everyone should stay seated during the flight except to use the bathroom.

Window seats should be boarded first and deplaned last. Disinfectant wipes and social distancing guidelines should be used when entering and exiting planes.

TSA screening should be done plane-side or at the ballpark, when possible.

When at public airports, teams should avoid the main terminal gates that could expose them to the public.

Teams should use private and smaller airports whenever possible.

At least six trips should be staggered for travel from the team hotel to the ballpark before road games. Every 20 minutes the bus should transport players in a way that makes sure they all arrive at least three hours before first pitch.

Bus drivers have to adhere to the minimum standards for bus transit operators established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, be certified as healthy by the bus company, wear ace coverings and make sure the bus is clean and sanitized before and after every trip.

Teams must provide a minimum of two buses for transfers from airport to hotel, hotel to ballpark and ballpark to airport to ensure everyone can have an empty seat next to them.

Nobody in a traveling party can use separate public or private transportation between cities or the ballpark.

Time in crowded settings has to be minimized and everyone must wear face coverings and gloves. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes have to be used, too.

When necessary, umpires can travel with teams.

Clubs on the road have to try to travel in a controlled environment at all times. Only Tier 1 and 2 individuals can travel with the team on the road.

Nobody can use public transportation between their homes and ballparks. Anyone who can’t drive or walk can use private car services in compliance with safety protocols.

When traveling independently to report to the team, individuals should drive their own cars or take ride-share vehicles whenever possible.

Teams have to arrange safe and clean travel for all Tier 1 and 2 individuals to and from all cities at home and on the road. They cannot travel in any manner outside those guidelines.

Luggage should be sent directly to hotel rooms. Members of the traveling party should carry their own carry-on bags.

Rooms should be pre-keyed when possible to permit card-less access.

Private entrances, exits and check-in areas have to be available for MLB team personnel at hotels, when possible, to avoid interactions with others.

Team members can’t use the fitness centers, pools or saunas at hotels unless the team has reserved the entire facility and it’s approved by MLB.

Room service can be ordered directly to rooms. Delivery services can be used as long as the food is dropped off to hotel staff to deliver to the rooms in a safe way.

Hotels must provide a dedicated dining area in a private location for teams. Team personnel cannot go to restaurants that are open to the public.

Hotels shouldn’t book any other visitors on the same floors as rooms used by MLB team personnel.

When possible, teams must use lower floors of hotels so stairs and elevators don’t have to be used.

Room visits are only allowed for immediate family members. Meeting with any other people on the road is discouraged.

Members of the travel party are entitled to single rooms on all road trips. Each room should have single-use cups.

The hotel floors where teams use should be treated as restricted areas.

Members of the travel party can’t leave the team hotel for nonessential reasons or congregate in public areas of the hotel.

Hotels used by teams have to adhere to safe COVID-19 practices approved by the CDC.

Lockers should have a minimum of six feet between them. If that’s not possible, temporary locker rooms should be created in unused stadium space or staggered dressing times should be enforced.

High-tough areas -- door knobs, handles, dials -- should be cleaned and disinfected multiple times per day.

Recreational items considered high-touch areas -- ping pong paddles, billiard cues, foosball tables, playing cards, dominoes, dice, game controllers -- should be removed or regularly disinfected.

Teams should consider requiring on-field personnel to arrive at the facility fully dressed to limit time spent in the clubhouse.

Showering at team facilities is discouraged, but not prohibited by MLB. Nobody outside of Tier 1 is allowed to shower at the facilities. If someone does shower, teams have to remove every other shower head to promote distancing, get water-resistant curtains or partitions and limit the number of people who can shower at once.

When showers aren’t in use, curtains and doors should stay open for water evaporation and air flow. They must be thoroughly cleaned multiple times per day when in use.

Players showering should use sandals or footwear as well as personalized shampoo and body wash.

The training rooms must be available to home and visiting teams while maintaining distancing and properly disinfecting between use.

Items kept in bulk quantities, such as Band-Aids, athletic tape, sunscreen or lotions, should be distributed by medical workers so others aren’t touching common surfaces.

The use of indoor batting cages is discouraged when outdoor batting practice is feasible. Indoor cages can be used during games or due to inclement or hot weather.

Pitchers should be given a personal set of baseballs during bullpens and use separate balls to demonstrate pitch grips or mechanics.

Multiple pitchers should not throw bullpens at once unless two pitchers are warming up at the same time during a game. If there are multiple pitchers throwing bullpens, they should use every other mound for physical distancing.

Bullpen seating arrangements should be modified to create social distancing during games.

Only Tier 1 individuals active and likely to enter a game can be in the dugout during that game. For example, the next game’s scheduled starting pitcher should not be in the dugout because he is not likely to enter that game.

Inactive players can use auxiliary seating areas, including the stands, as long as they sit six feet apart. The same restrictions that apply to being in the dugout apply to players in auxiliary seating.

People who have no in-game or post-game responsibilities have to leave the ballpark during games.

Leaning on the dugout railing or ledges is discouraged. If it happens, a clean towel has to be used as a barrier.

Limit and discourage any unnecessary movement within the dugout to maintain social distancing.

Disinfect dugout and bullpen phones with wipes after every use.

Batting helmets have to be individually cleaned and wrapped -- such as in a plastic bag -- before being put in equipment bags.

Social distancing has to be followed even in weight rooms, including strength coaches. Workouts should be staggered to stay under occupancy limits.

Teams should consider moving workout equipment to outdoor or ventilated areas of the stadium.

Everyone has to rack and carry their own weights.

Equipment that can’t be sanitized or disinfected has to be removed unless it’s designated for just one person for the full season.

Teams have to address the safe use and cleaning of headphones, audio controllers and monitor controllers.

Dietary supplements can only be supplied in single-serve packets. No large powder tubs are allowed. Protein drinks should be provided ready to drink.

Encourage eating away from facilities as much as possible, including post-game meals in to-go containers.

No buffet style or communal food spreads are allowed this season.

Outside food should not be brought into restricted areas.

No large condiment bottles can be used in eating areas -- only individual use packets. Silverware should all be disposable.

Visiting teams can only get food from outside caterers if the home team doesn’t object, the caterer follows safe COVID-19 practices, the meals are individually packaged and the drop-off happens at the entrance of the facility without the caterer going inside.

Use of any communal video terminals is prohibited. Players can use personalized tablets loaded with content before or after games.

Communal bathroom items, such as combs, cologne, razors, hair gel, mouthwash and toothpaste, are not allowed.

Team vehicles, including buses, are considered restricted areas and have to follow the same rules. Windows should be kept open, if safe.

No saunas and steam rooms are allowed at team facilities for the 2020 season.

Only one person can use whirlpools, plunge pools and float pods/tanks at a time. Whirlpools have to be drained, disinfected and refilled after each use. Chlorine and other chemicals must be used to properly disinfect hydrotherapy units. Players must wear a cloth mask over a standard surgical mask while using hydrotherapy and cryotherapy units.

Replay rooms are off-limits to Tier 1 individuals and will be used by Tier 3 individuals only.

Elevator use should be limited, with frequent button disinfecting and few people allowed on at a time.

MLB will monitor for prohibited practices and conduct random, unannounced inspections to make sure rules are followed. Any possible violation of rules has to be reported by teams to MLB. Employees who report possible violations can not be retaliated against by teams.