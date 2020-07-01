The Basketball Tournament set to begin July 4: Here’s what to watch for

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this year will be a 24-team, single elimination style tournament taking place through the whole month of July, starting Saturday, July 4.

All eight quarterfinalists from the 2019 TBT return, including defending champ Carmen’s Crew. In all, 10 teams comprising college alumni will be a part of the 2020 TBT, including groups representing alma maters Ohio State, Syracuse, Marquette, Dayton, West Virginia, Illinois, Clemson, Purdue, Oklahoma State and Marshall.

The winning team gets $1 million. All games will be aired on ESPN.

Here is the list of competing teams and some of their most notable players, according to ESPN:

Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State University Alumni): The home team in a sense is comprised of many notable names who spent time in Columbus as Buckeyes. David Lighty, Jared Sullinger and Aaron Craft are the most notable names on the squad and would be recognizable to die hard OSU fans. All three guys have had some experience in the NBA and or overseas, which could really help the team become this back to back champions, especially with 2019 TBT MVP William Buford returning for the squad.

Overseas Elite: Given its name “Overseas Elite,” most of the players on the squad have had some experience playing professionally outside of the United States and Canada. Some of the most notable names include Joe Johnson, a former NBA vet, and Jordan Crawford, who also had a stint within the NBA. The team is looking to revenge its championship loss to Carmen’s Crew after winning four straight years.

Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse University Alumni): The name of the squad comes from legendary Syracuse’s mens basketball coach Jim Boeheim who has produced players like Malachi Richardson who is at the forefront of the squad for the former Oranges. Richardson played in the NBA for two seasons for the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings. Last summer the squad was able to get all the way to regionals but their ride ended there.

Golden Eagles (Marquette Alumni): Representing Dwayne Wade’s alma mater, the team is looking to come and compete with the best of the best in the tournament. Their most notable player is Dwight Buycks who has played in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and even the Detroit Pistons.

Eberlein Drive: The Fraser, Michigan based team is looking to win a championship after being runner up in the 2018 tournament. Johnny O’Bryant III, Dusty Hannahs and Kaiser Gates are a few of the key players for the Drive as all three of them have NBA and or NBA G-League experience.

Team Challenge ALS: With a more charitable cause in mind, the team is playing to raise awareness and contribute funds to those affected by ALS. Their most notable player is Casper Ware who had a stint with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and now plays in the NBL in Australia.

The Money Team: Formerly known as Team Ferdette, the squad teamed up with boxer Floyd Mayweather to what it is known as today. Jordon Crawford and Bryce Alford are the most notable players who both had thriving college careers and play professionally overseas.

Red Scare (University of Dayton Alumni): Last summer, the squad made it all the way to the Columbus Regional Championship but fell to the eventually champions, Carmen’s Crew. Devin Oliver, a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Justin Tillman are some key players for the Flyers Alums.

Big X: The team mostly comprised of Big Ten alumni hence the name Big X is looking to show off the skills of those who came from the league. Former Michigan State center Nick Ward is on the squad along with Javon Bess who played part of his career with the Spartans. Also former Michigan guard Andrew Dakich is apart of the squad as well.

Team Hines: Named after its Booster, Kyle Hines, this team is looking to build on their Final Four run from last year. Their most notable player is former Wisconsin big man Ethan Happ, who is the all time rebounding leader still at the university. Happ brings experience from Italy’s top professional league.

Team Brotherly Love: Repping the city of Brotherly Love also known as Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania based squad is looking to break out this year. With guards DJ Newbill and Khalif Wyatt who bring years of professional overseas experience along with them, the team will be one to beat.

Team CP3: Named after the NBA Star and team general manager Chris Paul, the new TBT team has something to prove. Most of the players hail from Paul’s grassroots program and give them an opportunity to be exposed on a national level. With players like David Weaver and Codi Miller-McIntyre who bring years of overseas experience, the team will be one to watch out for.

Team Heartfire: With a more charitable cause in mind, this talented team is looking for the world to take notice of how to bring hope to a desperate world through global medical, surgical & humanitarian relief. Some notable players include former Baylor big man Isaiah Austin, who was a highly regarded NBA draft pick until he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. Coming along with Austin is former Michigan State guard Brandon Wood and former Spartan forward Branden Dawson.

Armored Athlete: Having been with the tournament since 2015, this team has a pretty impressive resume. Having “graduated” a player to an NBA contract, these guys are looking to compete with the best. Coty Clarke is a player to look out for and one that has overseas and NBA experience.

House of Paign (Illinois University Alumni): Representing apart of the Big 10, these alums are ready to bring the Paign to TBT. Former New York Knicks player Billy Garrett Jr. is apart of the squad and is actually the first player in NBA history to have sickle cell while active in the league.

War Tampa: With most of the players hailing from Auburn University or the state of Florida, this squad is ready to go to war for the championship. With a player like former Wofford guard Fletcher Magee who broke the all time NCAA record for most career three point field goals, the team is full of shooters.

Power of the Paw (Clemson Alumni): Representing the ACC, the former Tigers bring the power of the paw with them. With players like G League star Donte Grantham and overseas experience from Gabe DeVoe this team is one to look out for.

Men of Mackey (Purdue Alumni): All these former Boilermakers have one thing in common and that is they all played in Mackey Arena. Their most notable player is 7 foot 3 center Isaac Haas of the Salt Lake City Stars which is the Utah Jazz G League affiliate.

Mid American Unity: Beginning their second year in the tournament, this team mostly comprised of those from the Midwest, is looking to make their mark. With players like former Eastern Michigan University guard Carlos Medlock and seasoned overseas vet Romeo Travis the team is one to look out for.

Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State University Alumni): The former Cowboys are looking to reel in a championship in this years TBT. With players like former OSU standout Lebryan Nash and former Kansas star Tyshawn Taylor, the Stars have a good chance.

Sideline Cancer: This team is looking to raise cancer awareness and fits the definition of playing for a cause. The talented team is comprised of former Central Michigan star Marcus Keene and overseas pro Jamel Artis.

Herd That (Marshall University Alumni): The Conference USA alums are coming in together as a herd. The squad is comprised of overseas pros Chris Cokley and Jon Elmore.

Jackson TN Underdawgs: With some hailing from the little town in Tennessee, this squad is looking to compete to put the town on the map. Seasoned overseas and NBA vet Derrick Byars is apart of this goal along with Allen Durham of Wyoming, Michigan.

Playing for Jimmy V: With the support of NBA coach Scott Brooks, this team plays for the V Foundation which is a cancer research organization. With players like former NBA star Hasheem Thabeet and former Gonzaga stand out Josh Perkins, the squad is hopeful to win the TBT to help others.