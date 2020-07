Here’s the Detroit Tigers’ full 60-game 2020 schedule

DETROIT – Major League Baseball released its full 60-game schedule Monday. Here’s how the Detroit Tigers’ season looks.

The Tigers open the season with a three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds, beginning July 24. The first home game will be July 27 against the Kansas City Royals.

Overall, the Tigers will play 10 games each against the Royals, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox.

They also play six games against the Reds, four games each against the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers and three games each against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Here’s the full schedule: