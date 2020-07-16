NBA: Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is using remaining salary to start a social justice fund

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren recently launched the “Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund,” which is funded by the rest of Holiday’s checks from the NBA.

With Holiday expected to receive up to $5 million during the remainder of the NBA season, he has dedicated the funds to Black-owned businesses, Black and brown organizations and historically Black colleges and universities.

Here’s a breakdown of the donations through the fund, according to Bleacher Report:

Up to $1.5 million to non profits, black owned businesses and initiatives for Black and Brown organizations in New Orleans.

Up to $1.5 million in Los Angeles and Compton which is where Jrue and the Holiday family is from.

Up to $1 million in Indianapolis, where both of his brothers play for the Indiana Pacers.

$1 million for Black-owned businesses in 10 other cities.

$500,000 to colleges and universities which includes historically Black colleges and universities.

The Holiday’s garnered inspiration from the recent Black Lives Matter protests and racial injustices that occurred to provide this resource for Black and Brown communities.

For more information you can visit their website.