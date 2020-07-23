Voting for the 2019-20 NBA Award underway

The NBA announced today that media voting to determine award winners for the 2019-20 regular season will be conducted July 21-28 before the season resumes, according to the league website.

Awards voting will be based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11 and will not include “seeding games,” which will take place July 30 – Aug. 14 for the 22 teams participating in the season restart at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

“The decision to exclude seeding games from awards voting ensures a fair process in which players and coaches from all 30 NBA teams will have the same opportunity to be honored as top performers for the 2019-20 regular season,” said NBA President, League Operations Byron Spruell.

Beginning today, a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters will vote for the following regular-season awards: Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, Kia NBA Sixth Man, NBA Coach of the Year, All-NBA Teams, NBA All-Defensive Teams and NBA All-Rookie Teams.

TNT will announce the award winners during its coverage of the NBA playoffs.