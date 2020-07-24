Michigan State football team quarantines after positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Members of the Michigan State University football team are quarantining or isolating after the latest round of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing revealed positive tests, the school announced.

Early results from the tests taken over the last week revealed a second staff members as well as a player tested positive on Thursday, officials said.

Everyone on the football team has been instructed to quarantine or isolate for 14 days, according to the university.

MSU has designated areas for players who need to quarantine.

This round of testing was completed Wednesday and will be repeated before players return to workouts, officials said.

Here’s the full announcement from Michigan State’s website:

“Based on early results from COVID-19 testing conducted over the last week on football staff and student-athletes, which included a second staff member and one student-athlete testing positive on Thursday, all members of the football team will quarantine or isolate, while awaiting completion of a 14-day quarantine. As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes. Surveillance testing of student-athletes was completed on Wednesday, July 22 as previously planned, and will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.”