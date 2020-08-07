Detroit Lions still planning to have fans at Ford Field this season

DETROIT – The first week of the NFL season is about a month away, and the Detroit Lions are still planning to have fans at Ford Field for kickoff.

The Lions believe at least some fans will be able to attend all eight games, but it’s not a certainty.

Many Lions fans will be on the outside looking in for the 2020 season, which is why the team notified season ticket holders Friday that they have options.

The first option to wait and see what happens. Pending local and state approval on crowd size, the Lions will offer multi-game packages.

Fans can also defer payments for the 2020 season to next year and be eligible for incentives, such as a food and beverage credit and a home playoff game lottery.

The third option is to opt out and get a full refund. All season ticket holders can retain their current 2020 seat location, as well as their seniority.

The Lions said if fans are allowed to attend games, there will be hand sanitizer throughout the stadium and designated entry times. Fans will have to wear masks and will not be able to tailgate outside.

As of now, state restrictions cap crowds at 250 people. Ford Field holds more than 65,000 fans.