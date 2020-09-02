With no real fans at games, Detroit Lions offer fan cutouts to fill seats

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions won’t have any real fans at their first two home games -- and perhaps even more -- but you can send your cardboard cutout to fill your seat.

The Detroit Lions announced today that fans can still be a part of game day at Ford Field by purchasing cutouts which will be placed in the lower bowl end zones for home games.

Fans are encouraged to feature Lions attire in their photos. To ensure placement for the home opener against the Chicago Bears Sept. 13, cutouts must be purchased by Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m.

After that date, remaining cutouts will be placed in time for each following home game without fans. Should the Lions have an opportunity to host fans at Ford Field later this season, cutouts may be moved to other seats within the stadium.

You can buy the cutouts here.

With proceeds benefiting Detroit Lions Charities, full season cutouts are available for purchase for $150 for the general public and $125 for Lions Season Ticket Members. There is also an opportunity for fans to purchase single-game cutouts for the Lions Crucial Catch game benefiting cancer research through Henry Ford Health System’s Game on Cancer initiative ($50), and the Salute to Service game, benefiting military families through the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) ($50). One fan per game is able to purchase the opportunity for their cutout to be seated near the Lions tunnel, next to a cutout of Barry Sanders ($1,000).

“Though the enthusiasm and energy Lions fans bring to Ford Field on game days can’t be replaced, we are excited to offer an alternative representation of that support at home games this season,” said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Business Development Kelly Kozole. “The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our region hard and this is another great opportunity to give back, and given the circumstances, have some fun with our fans.”

Other sports teams have utilized fan cutouts to fill seats during the COVID-19 pandemic.