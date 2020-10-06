Red Wings: Steve Yzerman participating in NHL draft virtually after possible COVID-19 exposure

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will be participating in Tuesday night’s NHL Draft event remotely after he was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced.

Yzerman has tested negative for the virus multiple times since, the Red Wings said. He is not experiencing any symptoms.

“Out of an abundance of caution, however, he will join the Red Wings hockey operations staff virtually for the entirety of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft,” reads a statement from the team.

The draft overall will be a virtual event this year. However, GMs and some staff members will be in person -- others will join via video.

Here’s another look at Yzerman’s list of picks in this draft:

It begins at 7 p.m. tonight. Rounds 2-7 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

TV: The first round will be broadcast on NBCSN while the second round will be on NHL Network.

