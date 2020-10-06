Red Wings have 4th overall pick in 2020 NHL Draft: Follow updates here

The NHL Draft is tonight beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2-7 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

TV: The first round will be broadcast on NBCSN while the second round will be on NHL Network.

Here’s another look at Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s list of picks in this draft:

That’s 10 draft picks altogether for the Red Wings this year.

Full first-round draft order:

Forward Alexis Lafreniere is expected to go 1st overall to the New York Rangers.

Mock drafts have Red Wings picking forward

Yzerman is going to pick the best player available. That’s what I believe. That likely means the Red Wings will select a forward at 4th overall, barring any crazy trades.

A lot of mock drafts have forward Cole Perfetti, from the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, going to Detroit at 4th overall. Perfetti had 37 goals and 74 assists in 61 OHL games this past season. He’s described as a “a cerebral puck carrier able to create the time and space necessary for himself and his linemates.” He actually sounds a lot like a young Steve Yzerman, and we know Yzerman has been scouting him closely.

If you believe Yzerman is drafting for position and would rather build from the blue line, then perhaps he selects defenseman Jake Sanderson out of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Plymouth. Sanderson is the son of ex-NHLer Geoff Sanderson.

Here’s how Elite Prospects describes the young Sanderson:

“Sanderson recognizes appropriate times to join the rush and pinches on opposing wingers well, sealing off pass options along the boards to prevent breakouts. He’s got a quick wrister as well that can create havoc. He’s calculated, disciplined, physical, and creative. There just isn’t much that he can’t do in the defensive zone at an exceptionally high level.”

I like The Score’s mock draft here -- it has Sanderson dropping to 8th overall. However, remember Yzerman drafted defenseman Moritz Seider at 6th overall last year when many thought Seider would drop further down the list.

Yzerman is going to Yzerman. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that he selects a goalie -- Russia’s Yaroslav Askarov is considered perhaps the top goalie prospect since Carey Price (Price went 5th overall in 2005).

Sign up here for the latest news on the team and from around the league, and some jokes (good ones).

Follow live draft updates here: