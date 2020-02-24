30ºF

Red Wings trade D Mike Green to Oilers for retired center Kyle Brodziak, conditional pick

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Mike Green (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have traded defenseman Mike Green for center Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick from the Edmonton Oilers.

The trade was announced early Monday morning after the Red Wings lost to the Calgary Flames, 4-2, in Detroit. Both Green and Andreas Athanasiou were held out of the Red Wings lineup as trade rumors swirled. The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday.

Green, 34, has been with the Red Wings since 2015. He is the final year of a two-year contract with Detroit, set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He has 11 points in 48 games played this season with a -32 rating.

Brodziak, 35, has already announced his retirement from hockey due to back injuries. He has not played a game since last season. His contract will expire at the end of this season. This is clearly a cap move for the Oilers who wanted to add depth to their blue line.

The conditional draft pick will either fall in the fourth round of the 2020 draft or the third round of the 2021 draft, according to the Red Wings. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports Green waived his modified no-trade clause to accept a trade to the Oilers.

Oilers GM Ken Holland said Green is “really excited to get back into a playoff race and play with the guys we’ve got.”

