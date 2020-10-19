44ºF

Hockey broadcasting legend Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick is retiring, NBC announces

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 16: Mike "Doc" Emrick takes part in the Scott Niedermayer jersey retirement ceremony by the New Jersey Devils prior to the game against the Dallas Stars at the Prudential Center on December 16, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Mike “Doc” Emrick is calling it a career.

NBC announced Monday that Emrick, 74, is retiring from broadcasting after a career that included his voice over more than 3,750 professional and Olympic hockey games.

Emrick lives in St. Clair, Mich. He first called games for the Port Huron Flags in the 1970s. His career took him to New Jersey, Philadelphia and all over the world for international hockey coverage.

The nickname “Doc” is due to his Ph.D. in communications from Miami University (Ohio).

