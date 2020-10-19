Hockey broadcasting legend Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick is retiring, NBC announces

Mike “Doc” Emrick is calling it a career.

NBC announced Monday that Emrick, 74, is retiring from broadcasting after a career that included his voice over more than 3,750 professional and Olympic hockey games.

Emrick lives in St. Clair, Mich. He first called games for the Port Huron Flags in the 1970s. His career took him to New Jersey, Philadelphia and all over the world for international hockey coverage.

The nickname “Doc” is due to his Ph.D. in communications from Miami University (Ohio).