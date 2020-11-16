New Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey: Is this trash?

The Detroit Red Wings have released their version of the NHL’s new Adidas “Reverse Retro” jerseys.
#ReverseRetro x #LGRW pic.twitter.com/jEUDjqbSsP— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 16, 2020
Now we are faced with a simple yes or no question:
My opinion: Yes, these are trash.
In fact, I think it’s clear Adidas had no idea what to do with the Red Wings, an Original Six team with already simplistic uniforms.
I still want to see what these look like with the full kit -- pants, socks, gloves and helmet. The full look could salvage this practice jersey.
Let me know more about your thoughts on this jersey in the comments section. Perhaps you like it.
Take a look at more of the Reverse Retro jerseys hitting Twitter. There are so many that are waaayyy better than this Detroit one.