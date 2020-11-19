Michigan State football game canceled this weekend due to Maryland’s COVID-19 outbreak

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State’s game against Maryland this weekend has been canceled due to the Terrapins’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Maryland announced the cancelation Thursday. The game will not be rescheduled.

Over the past seven days, 15 student-athletes and seven staff members from the Maryland team have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release. The population positivity rate for the Terps is at 14.9%.

This is the first cancelation of the season for Michigan State, and the second in a row for Maryland.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley is among those who tested positive for COVID-19. His positive test was taken Wednesday, and he and is isolating at home, according to the university.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”

Michigan State is 1-3 on the season and is scheduled to play No. 19 Northwestern Nov. 28.