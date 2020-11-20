NBA Free Agency 2020: Detroit Pistons rumor mill, trades, live updates

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have been quite busy this week, with a flurry of trades and new draft picks.

First-year Pistons general manager Troy Weaver is quickly putting his stamp on the roster by pretty much dismantling it. The Pistons have traded away Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard, Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas and won’t be re-signing Thon Maker.

They made two trades in the NBA Draft and ended up making three first round selections. It’s a complete reshaping of the roster. For perspective, Blake Griffin, entering his third year with the Pistons, is the longest tenured Pistons player currently on the roster.

And it’s not over yet. NBA Free Agency opens Friday at 6 p.m. and Weaver said he “wants to attack” free agency. The Pistons have some cap space to play with, and are likely hoping to re-sign Christian Wood.

