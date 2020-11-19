40ºF

Sports

NBA Draft 2020: Pistons trade Luke Kennard to Clippers for No. 19 pick

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: NBA Draft 2020 Live Updates, Detroit Pistons Rumors, Pistons, NBA Draft, Detroit Pistons, LaMelo Ball, NBA Mock Draft, National Basketball Association, Detroit Sports, Basketball
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 09: Luke Kennard #5 of the Detroit Pistons drives against Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on December 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 09: Luke Kennard #5 of the Detroit Pistons drives against Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on December 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (2019 Jonathan Bachman)

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded guard Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 19 pick in the NBA Draft.

The Pistons have already selected Killian Hayes at No. 7 and Isaiah Stewart at No. 16.

UPDATE: Pistons drafted Villanova forward Saddiq Bey with the No. 19 pick.

The 2020 NBA Draft is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Follow live NBA Draft and Detroit Pistons updates below:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: