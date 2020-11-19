NBA Draft 2020: Pistons trade Luke Kennard to Clippers for No. 19 pick

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded guard Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 19 pick in the NBA Draft.

The Pistons have already selected Killian Hayes at No. 7 and Isaiah Stewart at No. 16.

UPDATE: Pistons drafted Villanova forward Saddiq Bey with the No. 19 pick.

Sources: The Clippers are sending No. 19 pick via Brooklyn to the Pistons and receiving Luke Kennard. Nets received Landry Shamet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

The 2020 NBA Draft is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Follow live NBA Draft and Detroit Pistons updates below: