41ºF

Sports

Detroit Lions fans react to firing of head coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn

The team made the announcement Saturday

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Tags: Detroit Lions, Sports, NFL, Football, Matt Patricia, Bon Quinn, Local, Local News, News, Michigan, Wayne County, Lions Fans, Ford Field, Lions General Manager, Lions Head Coach

DETROIT – It’s an emotional roller coaster being a Detroit Lions fan -- something Stephen Jones knows too well.

“Every Sunday, you wake up just optimistic and hopeful,” Jones said.

“It is a privilege to suffer through every season,” said Joe Mayone.

Although they said being a Lions fan is not easy, they have mixed emotions about the Lions firing head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn.

“It’s never a good thing when somebody loses their job,” Jones said.

Other fans on social media had different reactions. One fan suggested rehiring former head coach Jim Caldwell.

“There’s definitely some differences from the end of Caldwell’s tenure to the end of Patricia’s tenure. Getting a GM and head coach coming in at the same time can hopefully mean for more collaboration,” Mayone said.

Jones’ suggestion on who should be hired next: “I really like Eric out of Kansas City, he’s the Offensive Coordinator there. Everybody knows what they’ve done with (quarterback) Patrick Mahones.”

LAST MONTH: Detroit Lions dragging their feet (again) while other NFL teams fire coaches, GMs

Watch the full report in the video posted above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: