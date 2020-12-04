Bipartisan Michigan lawmakers endorse Robert Saleh as next Lions coach

In an open letter to the Detroit Lions, a group of Michigan lawmakers are endorsing Dearborn native and 49ers defensive coach Robert Saleh as the team’s next head coach.

Led by state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn), a bipartisan group of 36 Michigan House legislators released an open letter to the Detroit Lions Principal Owner Sheila Ford Hamp applauding the recent coaching staff changes and suggesting Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native and hot coaching prospect from the 49ers, as the next coach.

“We are writing today to thank you for your recent decision to make a change at manager and head coach for your franchise,” the letter states. “These decisions are often difficult but are necessary to move forward. For many in our state, and across the globe, the Detroit Lions hold a special place in our lives. We look forward to future success through transitioning to a new manager and head coach.”

“Speaking of head coach, we have one name in mind — Robert Saleh,” the letter continues. “A hometown hero, Robert was raised in the Dearborn community, attended Fordson High School, played his college career at Northern Michigan University, and coached at Michigan State University… Most recently, as Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, his defense has improved across numerous categories; turnovers, sacks, and yards allowed per game.”

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last weekend following a blowout loss on Thanksgiving.

Ultimately, it’ll be up to the new general manager to hire a new head coach. And without knowing who the new GM is, it’s impossible to know which way they would lean. But there are a handful of candidates that will be on any team’s coaching radar.

More: 4 candidates for next Detroit Lions head coach