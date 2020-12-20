NHL will play 56-game season starting Jan. 13

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The NHL announced Sunday the league will begin its 2020-21 season on Jan. 13.

Teams will play 56 games in this pandemic-shortened season.

The @NHLPA and @NHL have announced an agreement to play a 2020-21 regular-season schedule of 56 games beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. https://t.co/2on0oStnMd pic.twitter.com/aggYeVMjfj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2020

It was revealed earlier on Sunday that the trade deadline is scheduled for April 12. The expansion draft (Seattle’s first season in the league is 2021-22) will be held July 21. Free agency will get going July 28.

So, to recap:

Puck drop: Jan. 13

Trade deadline: April 12

End of reg season: May 8

Expansion draft: July 21

NHL draft: July 23-24

Free-agent Frenzy: July 28

July 29: LeBrun goes to cottage https://t.co/um2EkAIOc6 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 20, 2020

LeBrun added the latest the Stanley Cup final round would be held is July 15 -- it won’t go later than that.

Realigned divisions, playoff seeding altered

The divisions are realigning due to the cross-border travel ban between Canada and the United States. That means there will be one division with all seven Canadian teams and three divisions with the rest of the U.S. teams. Those three divisions will be realigned based on geography.

The divisions look like this with new names East, West, North and a modified Central:

East: Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington

Central: Carolina, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Florida, Nashville, Tampa

West: Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, San Jose, St. Louis, Vegas

North: All seven Canadian teams

Teams will play within their divisions with the top four in each division making the playoffs. That is a change from the top three making the playoffs with two wild card spots in each conference scenario that we have become accustomed to since 2013.

Follow NHL return to play updates here: