Pistons to rest Griffin, Rose vs. Hawks, opening minutes for young roster

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons warms up during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Pistons fans will likely see more of rookie point guard Killian Hayes on Monday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks as the team rests its two veteran stars.

Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose will both sit out Monday’s game after logging heavy minutes in a double-overtime loss against Cleveland on Saturday.

Griffin played 44 minutes, scoring 26 points, while Rose played 33 minutes, scoring 13 points.

The move will likely be welcomed by Pistons fans who are hoping to see more of the team’s younger players, including Hayes, second-year forward Sekou Doumbouya, guards Josh Jackson and Svi Mykhailiuk and rookie forward Saddiq Bey.

In the first two games, Hayes has averaged 20 minutes and five points per game.

The Pistons are 0-2 on the early NBA season and have a grueling schedule to start 2021, with matchups against Boston, Milwaukee, Utah, Miami, Houston, Philadelphia and the defending champion Lakers.

