Detroit Mercy basketball team cancels next 2 games for mental health, well-being of players

Head coach Mike Davis of the Detroit Mercy Titans is seen during the game against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on November 12, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DETROIT – The Detroit Mercy basketball team has canceled its next two games for the mental health and well-being of its players, according to the Horizon League.

Detroit’s Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 games against the University of Illinois at Chicago have been canceled. The team will pause all activities for a week, the release states.

“The Horizon League is fully supportive of Detroit Mercy’s decision to pause activities and is guided by our top priority: the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” the Horizon League said in a statement. “The pause for a week is only for the mental wellness and safety and not at all due to any positive tests in the Detroit Mercy program.”

Detroit last took the court Saturday and Sunday in back-to-back losses against Oakland. The Titans are 1-7 so far this season.

READ: Gov. Whitmer signs bills allowing college athletes in Michigan to make money off name, image, likeness

No players or coaches have tested positive within the program, conference officials said.

“After talking with Dr. Garibaldi and head coach Mike Davis, we agreed that it would be best to take a brief pause from playing this weekend based on the safety, wellness and mental health of the men’s basketball student-athletes,” Detroit Athletic Director Robert C. Vowels, Jr. said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes have always been and will continue to be our top priority.

“With the uncertainty of the games being played this weekend and looking at everything our players have had to deal with so far, we decided that it was best for our program to take some time away for mental wellness and we will be back next week, preparing to take on Milwaukee.”