Report: Detroit Pistons trade Derrick Rose to Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr., draft pick

Pistons to acquire Dennis Smith Jr., second-round draft pick

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons moves the ball up court in front of Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the New York Knicks in the second half of an NBA game at Little Caesars Arena on December 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (2020 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

The deal was first reported by James Edwards III, of The Athletic. ESPN reported the trade was complete, with Detroit getting a 2021 second-round pick from the Knicks, which was originally owned by Charlotte.

Rose, 32, is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Pistons in 15 games this season. He’s shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

He’s set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Smith, 23, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 draft. He was traded to the Knicks on Jan. 31, 2019.

In his first two seasons, Smith averaged 14.5 points, 5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 31.6% from three.

Last year, Smith played in 34 games for the Knicks, averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game on 34.1% shooting.

He’s played in just three games this year.

