Report: Detroit Pistons trade Derrick Rose to Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr., draft pick

Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons moves the ball up court in front of Dennis Smith Jr. #4 of the New York Knicks in the second half of an NBA game at Little Caesars Arena on December 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

The deal was first reported by James Edwards III, of The Athletic. ESPN reported the trade was complete, with Detroit getting a 2021 second-round pick from the Knicks, which was originally owned by Charlotte.

Detroit has agreed to trade guard Derrick Rose to New York for Dennis Smith Jr., and a 2021 second-round pick (via Charlotte), sources tell ESPN. Rose reunites with Tom Thibodeau, who coached him in Chicago and Minnesota. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2021

Rose, 32, is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Pistons in 15 games this season. He’s shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

He’s set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Smith, 23, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 draft. He was traded to the Knicks on Jan. 31, 2019.

In his first two seasons, Smith averaged 14.5 points, 5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 31.6% from three.

Last year, Smith played in 34 games for the Knicks, averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game on 34.1% shooting.

He’s played in just three games this year.