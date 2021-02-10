Reports: Sports journalist Terez Paylor dies suddenly at 37

Football journalist Terez Paylor died suddenly this week at the age of 37, according to reports Tuesday night.

Yahoo Sports shared a statement from Paylor’s fiancee, Ebony Reed:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved friend, colleague and Yahoo Sports journalist Terez Paylor has passed away.



— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2021

“While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many,” Reed said in a statement. “Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans,” she continued. “More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiancé, and a wonderful friend to so many. To know him was to love him.”

Here is a statement from the Yahoo Sports Editor-In-Chief Johnny Ludden: