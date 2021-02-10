15ºF

Ad

Sports

Reports: Sports journalist Terez Paylor dies suddenly at 37

‘To know him was to love him’

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Terez Paylor, Death, Sports, Kansas City, NFL, Yahoo
Football generic ball on football field generic (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Football generic ball on football field generic (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (2018 Brett Carlsen)

Football journalist Terez Paylor died suddenly this week at the age of 37, according to reports Tuesday night.

Yahoo Sports shared a statement from Paylor’s fiancee, Ebony Reed:

“While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many,” Reed said in a statement. “Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans,” she continued. “More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiancé, and a wonderful friend to so many. To know him was to love him.”

Here is a statement from the Yahoo Sports Editor-In-Chief Johnny Ludden:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: