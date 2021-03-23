Detroit Tigers spring training game is actually on TV today -- here’s how you can watch

Tarik Skubal #87 of the Detroit Tigers in action against the Houston Astros during a spring training baseball game at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 9, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Astros defeated the Tigers 2-1.

DETROIT – Tuesday’s Detroit Tigers spring training game against the New York Yankees will be on TV as prospect Tarik Skubal takes the mound.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. It will be televised on FOX Sports Detroit, as well as streamed live on MLB Network and MLB TV.

Skubal will look to build on what’s been a strong spring training thus far. He’s tossed eight scoreless innings while striking out 12 batters and allowing just three hits and three walks. After a bit of a rough debut season in 2020, Skubal appears to have locked himself into the team’s starting rotation this year.



New York will counter with former Cleveland Indians star Corey Kluber, who used to terrorize the Tigers in the American League Central Division. In his first year with the Yankees, Kluber is trying to bounce back from two straight seasons derailed by injury.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will have several regulars in Tuesday’s lineup:

Robbie Grossman, LF Nomar Mazara, RF Willi Castro, SS Miguel Cabrera, DH Jonathan Schoop, 2B Harold Castro, 1B Wilson Ramos, C Greg Garcia, 3B Derek Hill, CF

Other than Harold Castro, Garcia and Hill, the rest of these starters will likely be in the Tigers’ lineup on Opening Day.