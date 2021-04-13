Akil Baddoo hammers 450-foot homer to help Detroit Tigers end losing streak

Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers reacts to his home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

DETROIT – Akil Baddoo did it again. Only this time, the ball traveled 450 feet, and the blast came against a potential Hall of Famer.

Baddoo came up in the top of the third inning and -- one pitch after Renato Nunez hit his first home run as a member of the Detroit Tigers -- the rookie made it back-to-back jacks.

He took a Zack Greinke fastball right down the heart of the plate and smashed it just to the right of center field.

According to Statcast data, the home run was hit at 109.3 mph and traveled 450 feet. It was his first of two barrels on the night. The other was a 101.6 mph double off of Luis Garcia in the top of the seventh.

In between those two at-bats, Baddoo scorched a liner to the right fielder for a sac fly. Overall, it was the best contact he’s made this season.

That’s saying something, considering he’s already hit two home runs, a triple and a walk-off single this season. Monday was the just the latest chapter in what’s been a magical story -- and it came when the Tigers really needed a lift.