Price earns 1st regular-season save, Dodgers top Rockies 7-5

Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, right, hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES – Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday night as David Price earned his first regular-season save.

Muncy's two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte (0-1) gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead on the way to their sixth straight victory.

Price pitched out of trouble in the ninth, striking out two. Primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career, the left-hander has moved into a relief role this season because of the Dodgers' stacked and star-studded rotation. His only other save came as a rookie with Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series against Boston.

Jimmy Nelson (1-1) worked a hitless inning in relief of starter Julio Urías and the Dodgers (11-2), with the most wins in the majors, won at home on Jackie Robinson Day.

Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson homered for struggling Colorado (3-10), which completed an 0-6 road trip.

