GM Brad Holmes has 1st shot to help Lions improve via NFL Draft

In a photo provided by the Detroit Lions, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions’ best and perhaps only chance to turn around their franchise is to finally figure out how to hit more than miss on NFL draft picks.

The Lions have tried and failed to find a general manager with the ability to project if prospects have what it takes on and off the field to make it in the league. For decades, decision makers have not made the most of opportunities to select college players capable of helping the long-suffering franchise become successful.

All of that has led to Detroit having only one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title — and the lone postseason victory was nearly three decades ago.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is about to have his first chance to make a difference.

Holmes has the No. 7 overall pick to address one of the many problems he inherited, leading a franchise that lost 33 games over the last three years.

“We do have a cluster of players we’re comfortable with picking," Holmes said Friday. “But at the same time, we will be very prepared and willing to move in either direction. There have been discussions with other teams."

The former Los Angeles Rams executive has already made a blockbuster trade, dealing quarterback Matthew Stafford to his former employer, and relatively significant signings in free agency. But his decisions over a three-day stretch coming up soon will be pivotal.

“We’ll be aggressive through all avenues of player acquisition," said Holmes, who led the Rams’ college scouting department for eight years. “But you know let’s just be honest, I come from the college draft background and I look forward to building this team through the draft."

