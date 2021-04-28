NFL Draft 2021: A viewer’s guide for Detroit Lions fans

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Welcome to the 2021 NFL Draft! Come on in, have a seat!

We’re glad you’re here, Detroit Lions fan. We know this is a big day for you, perhaps the Super Bowl or Christmas morning of Lions fan-hood, except for the fact that no one asked you for a wish list.

The Lions have many, many decisions to make in this year’s draft, holding the No. 7 pick in the first round -- for now. Who knows what will happen? Anything is possible.

As you find that dusty Barry Sanders jersey and prepare your draft night snack spread, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the draft as a Lions fan. (Be sure to play some Sam Spence while you read this, it’s required)

What is the NFL Draft?

Weird question! You clicked on the article, and you didn’t know?! That’s okay. I’ll explain.

The NFL Draft is where players from the NCAA get assigned to a professional NFL team. They have no choice on where to go (unless you’re Eli Manning, then you can throw a wrench).

All NFL teams will draft players through seven grueling rounds over three days, a yearly exercise to see how long Mel Kiper Jr. could possibly keep talking.