Detroit Lions select Oregon OL Penei Sewell with No. 7 pick in first round of 2021 NFL draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions selected Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Sewell is listed at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. He played offensive tackle at Oregon, starting 20 of 21 games the last two seasons.

He was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2019 and widely considered to be the best lineman available in this draft.

This was the first selection for the new Lions regime, which came in this offseason and hit the reset button by trading franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have a major rebuild ahead of them, as they took over a franchise that has won just one playoff game in more than 60 years.