Michigan State, US Olympic goalie great Ryan Miller to retire from hockey

FILE - Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller takes off his mask during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Anaheim, Calif., in this Saturday, March 20, 2021, file photo. Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history. The 40-year-old Miller announced his decision Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Ryan Miller is calling it a career after nearly 800 games in the NHL.

The native of East Lansing, Mich. will go out with the most wins among American-born goalies in the history of the league when he retires at the end of this season. The 40-year-old’s 390 wins are more than enough to cement his remarkable career in the history books. That’s more wins than other U.S. greats including John Vanbiesbrouck (374), Tom Barrasso (369) and Jonathan Quick (334).

Michigan State star

Miller began as a standout at Michigan State University where he became just the second goalie to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate hockey player in the U.S. in 2001. He was drafted into the NHL by the Buffalo Sabres -- an underwhelming 138th overall in the 5th round of the 1999 draft.

Ryan Miller, recipient of the 2001 Hobey Baker Award, holds the trophy during the awards ceremony, Friday, April 6, 2001 in Albany, N.Y. The Hobey is given annually to college hockey's most outstanding player. Miller is a sophmore goalie for Michigan State University, and was selected from a field of ten finalists. (AP Photo/Dave Oxford) (AP2001)

He did not find his footing in the league until the 2005-06 season when he helped lead a star-studded Sabres team on two deep playoff runs, falling a round short of a Stanley Cup final appearance both times. Those back-to-back conference finals were as close as Miller would get to a Stanley Cup in his career. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2009-10 as the NHL’s top goaltender while still with the Sabres.

He spent a portion of one season with the St. Louis Blues, tried to help the Vancouver Canucks get over their playoff disappointments, then landed with the Anaheim Ducks in 2017, where he will finish his career. If he doesn’t play again before the season ends, Miller will finish his NHL career with a .914 save percentage.

Olympic stage

