The 147th Kentucky Derby is live Saturday

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Local 4, witness the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville at Churchill Downs, “the world’s most legendary racetrack.”

As you’ve likely seen before, this sports party showcases the finest in spring fashions – hats in particular! The hat is believed to be good luck, and lately the tradition even extends to men, who will typically wear a 1920′s-inspired fedora or bowler hat. But, there are no rules or limits with a Derby hat! In the infield you’ll see hats of all kinds, some quite eccentric, avante-garde, high-fashion, or even humorous!

In 2018, the horse Justify won the Derby and clinched the Triple Crown, which is the most recent to do so to date. What will happen this year? Essential Quality is the fan favorite for the win right now, but there are many horses (with some unusual names) that may surprise their fans.

Ad

What’s your bet? Learn how to get in on all the fun of the Kentucky Derby from home here.

You can also catch Multi-Grammy® award-winning Tori Kelly singing the National Anthem just after 5:00 p.m.

Although you may not be able to attend, you can watch the “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” live on Local 4 this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.