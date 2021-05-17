Pistons lock in top draft lottery odds with final game loss to Heat

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 06: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons signals during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on May 06, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The 2020-2021 Detroit Pistons season is over. But the real season is just getting started.

After a full roster rebuild under new general manager Troy Weaver, the Pistons, who lost their final game on Sunday night to Miami, finished with a 20-52 record -- second worst in the league. The final loss secured a spot in the top three NBA Draft Lottery odds with Houston and Orlando.

The Pistons have a 52.1% chance at a top four pick, and a 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick, tied for the highest odds with the Rockets and Magic. These are the best draft lottery odds Detroit has had since 1994, when they ended up drafting Grant Hill with the No. 3 overall pick (they had the second worst record then, too).

The NBA Draft Lottery is no sure thing. It’s a lottery. And we know how unlucky Detroit teams have been with lotteries in recent years (sorry, Steve Yzerman). But at least the Pistons can say they had the best chance.

The Pistons rebuild could move a lot quicker with another hit on a draft pick or two. The team’s rookies -- Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saben Lee -- all played well in their first seasons.

The Pistons extended head coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-2024 season. The former NBA coach of the year has a career 57% winning rate.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on June 22, and the draft is scheduled for July 29.