WNBA awards: Sky’s Vandersloot, Storm’s Stewart named players of the week

Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart shoots over Indiana Fever's Jessica Breland during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm have been named the players of the week.

This is the sixth time in Vandersloot’s career, including the third in her last two seasons, where she has earned the honor. She is the first Sky player to pick up the weekly award this season.

Vandersloot and the Sky went a perfect 3-0 last week, picking up a victory on the road against the Minnesota Lynx on June 15 followed by consecutive home wins over the Connecticut Sun on June 17 and 19. In addition, Vandersloot recorded her 2,000th-career WNBA assist in the win over Minnesota.

The former Gonzaga Bulldog has posted three consecutive double-doubles, including an 18-point, 11-assist performance over Connecticut on June 19. She is just two double figure assist outings away from tying Ticha Penicheiro for the most in league history.

For the second time this season, Breanna Stewart has been named the Western conference player of the week. In her last game, she dropped 21 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists.

The team has 5 straight wins and only has two losses on the season with Stewart at the helm. They are sitting with the best record in the league.

In her last three games, she has scored 20 points or more along with almost averaging double digit rebounds within that period. She’s shooting 45 percent from the field on average and 35 percent from the three point line.

