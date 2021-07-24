Podcast: Roker and Melvin share magical Olympic memories

From the Opening Ceremony through thousands of hours of live events, the Tokyo Games are sure to deliver its share of magical Olympic moments. For Al Roker, weather anchor and co-host of NBC’s TODAY, the Olympic Games are “always kind of magical. You never, ever, ever get tired of it.”

In today’s episode of The Podium, Roker banters with his friend and Today partner Craig Melvin as they reflect on magical Olympic Opening Ceremony memories from Atlanta, Beijing and other Games. They also discuss the heightened appeal and excitement delivered by live sports “in an era where so much is on demand.”

