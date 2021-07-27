Record number of players from NBA and WNBA compete in 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Team United States reacts following the 83-76 loss to Team France in their game in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena.

A record 121 NBA and WNBA players are featured on national team rosters in the 2021 Olympic Games, according to a league press release.

The men’s and women’s 5×5 competitions will feature a record 49 current NBA players and a record 29 current WNBA players, as well as 16 former NBA and 22 former WNBA players.

The inaugural 3×3 basketball tournament features four current and one former WNBA player.

The previous records for current NBA and WNBA players in the Olympics were 46 and 26, respectively, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Outside of the U.S., Nigeria has the most current NBA players on its roster with eight, followed by Australia with seven and France with six.

Eleven of the 12 teams competing in the men’s tournament have at least one current NBA player, and national team rosters include 13 players who have been NBA All-Stars.

27 NBA teams are represented in the men’s 5×5 competition, with the Miami Heat featuring a league-high four players.

The Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz each have three players competing.

In the women’s 5×5 competition, outside the U.S., Australia has the most current WNBA players with five followed by Canada and Spain with three each.

Eight of the 12 teams in the women’s tournament have at least one current WNBA player, and 10 of the 12 WNBA teams are represented on national team rosters.

The Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm lead with five players each, followed by the Minnesota Lynx with four players.

The inaugural women’s 3×3 basketball tournament is being held from July 24-28 and features five current and former WNBA players.